Joey and Jay On The Bulldogs' Woes

The Western Bulldogs failed to slow down Port Adelaide's last quarter surge on Friday night, losing by a two-point margin forcing the likelihood they slip out of the top four.

After giving full credit Port's performance, Joey and Jay discussed what has happened to the Bulldogs; who conceded their third loss in a row to finish the home & away season.

"Coming into last night, they were the 18th ranked midfield," Jay said.

"It's almost reverse 2016. They've lost all momentum and now look absolutely broken."

Joey argued they've been "on the slide" for more than three weeks, highlighting the drop off from some of the Bulldogs' star players.

"The ruck situation is a massive concern ... They just look like they've lost their mojo." Joey said.

"I don't think the Dogs can win the flag from outside the top four."

If Brisbane can defeat West Coast by a set margin, they will slide into the top four and receive the second chance - pushing the Dogs into an elimination final.

