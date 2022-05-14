Joey and Jay Z Discuss Where Alastair Clarkson Will Coach Next
On Dead Set Legends.
After spending time in the USA with NBA club Golden State Warriors, Alastair Clarkson is hungrier than ever to come back and win a premiership in the AFL. But the question is: where does Clarko fit best?
LISTEN HERE:
"He's gotta take his pick, he can have the Suns job I think, or the Giants, or maybe Port Adelaide potentially, and then I do wonder about a big powerhouse like Essendon have Alastair Clarkson," Jay Z said on Dead Set Legends with Joey, Jay Z and Kath Loughnan.