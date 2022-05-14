Joey and Jay Z Discuss Where Alastair Clarkson Will Coach Next

After spending time in the USA with NBA club Golden State Warriors, Alastair Clarkson is hungrier than ever to come back and win a premiership in the AFL. But the question is: where does Clarko fit best?

"He's gotta take his pick, he can have the Suns job I think, or the Giants, or maybe Port Adelaide potentially, and then I do wonder about a big powerhouse like Essendon have Alastair Clarkson," Jay Z said on Dead Set Legends with Joey, Jay Z and Kath Loughnan.

