Joey and Jay Z's Latest On The Injuries Of Max Holmes And Sam Reid

Two of the big storylines heading into Saturday's Grand Final will be the fitness of Max Holmes and Sam Reid, as the important cogs of their respective sides attempt to prove their fitness after injuries in the preliminary final round.

Jay Z gave us the latest news on the injured duo on Dead Set Legends, and Joey gave his thoughts on them potentially playing through their injuries on the final Saturday of September...

“They’ll leave no stone unturned… I expect them both to play.” 

