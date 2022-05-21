Joey Explains Why The AFL Benefit From A Mid-Season Trade Period

Joey Montagna weighs in on the potential of a mid-season trade period in the AFL, and explains why it's needed to create a fairer competition.

"Why not help teams rebuild quicker by letting them move on some players right now.. move them onto clubs that are contending... [and] they get some more early and high quality draft picks," Joey Montagna said on Dead Set Legends with Joey, Jay and Kath Loughnan.

"More movement in the industry is better in the competition."

