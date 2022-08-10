Joey Lauds Swans' Josh Kennedy As 'Impossible To Stop' In His Prime

On Triple M Footy's Midweek Rub, Joey and Daisy hailed the fantastic career of Swans superstar Josh Kennedy as he announces his retirement.

They both shared memories of trying, and failing, to nullify his influence in stoppages.

“I remember a stage at St Kilda we actually double-teamed him at stoppages… we basically had one player either side of him to try and limit his influence at stoppage.

"He’s been one of the all-time great Swans."

