Joey Montagna And Jay Clark Think Ben Stratton Will Be Fined For Pinching Orazio Fantasia

Joey Montagna and Jay Clark have said that the MRO will fine Ben Stratton for pinching Orazio Fantasia, despite the rules stating that pinching is a reportable defence.

Jay-Z specifically predicted that the fine will amount to $1500 and Stratton will "accept the early guilty plea that will cost him $1000."

"It's not a good look," Joey said.

"I think this is a pretty straight forward case."

"It goes to the tribunal and he gets fined."

"You're spot on Joey," Jay-Z agreed.

"This is a bit of a stain on his legacy as a footballer."