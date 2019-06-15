Joey Montagna And Jay Clark Think Ben Stratton Will Be Fined For Pinching Orazio Fantasia

Abe Spargo

2 hours ago

Abe Spargo

AAP

Joey Montagna and Jay Clark have said that the MRO will fine Ben Stratton for pinching Orazio Fantasia, despite the rules stating that pinching is a reportable defence. 

Jay-Z specifically predicted that the fine will amount to $1500 and Stratton will "accept the early guilty plea that will cost him $1000."

"It's not a good look," Joey said.

"I think this is a pretty straight forward case."

"It goes to the tribunal and he gets fined."

"You're spot on Joey," Jay-Z agreed.

"This is a bit of a stain on his legacy as a footballer."

