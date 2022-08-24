Joey Montagna And Wayne Carey Go Head To Head Over Adelaide’s Offer To Izak Rankine

The Midweek Rub can be a robust affair at times, and it’s fair to say things got a little testy this afternoon when Joey Montagna and Wayne Carey went head to head over Adelaide’s offer to Izak Rankine.

LISTEN HERE:

Duck was critical of Adelaide for breaking their famously disciplined contract structure, while Joey felt that Rankine’s talent meant it was an easy decision to make.

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist:

"Even if Rankine is getting paid $150,000 over what he’s worth that is fine, because he’s still gonna win games off his own boot," Joey said.

"He could be a superstar… I hate this conversation, the top end talent we bag that they’re getting overs and there are so many players in the comp getting overs."

CATCH THE FULL MIDWEEK RUB ON OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL:

Stream every game live with the LiSTNR app — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!