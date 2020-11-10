Joey Montagna Breaks Down The Latest News On Adam Treloar's Future

Joey Montagna believes Adam Treloar is "most likely" leaving Collingwood this trade period with just two days remaining.

Treloar is on the trade table, with the Pies reportedly looking to offload him to ease pressure on their salary cap, and Joey named the current frontrunner for his services on Tuesday night's Rush Hour.

"My understanding is Adam Treloar most likely won't go back to Collingwood," he explained.

"Adam Treloar is now starting to meet a few of these Melbourne clubs. I think it'd be almost too hard for him to go back to Collingwood."

"The reports at the moment are saying about 100, 150 (thousand dollars). I think it'll be more over 200 (thousand)...just keep a watch on that one."

