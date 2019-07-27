Joey Montagna: Collingwood Are An Average Team

Joey Montagna has effectively ruled the Pies out of the premiership race, labelling them an "average team".

The two-time All Australian said that the Pies form since round 10 doesn't stack up with the other contending teams.

"I've gone back and had a look since round 10," Joey said on Dead Set Legends.

"They're four wins (and) five losses."

"All their key indicators are showing that they're just an average team."

"I don't think - the way they are playing - that they can win the premiership."

"Unless there is a drastic change."