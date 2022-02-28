Joey Montagna Explains How Teams Have Freshened Up Their Game Plans Over The Off Season

Triple M Footy’s Joey Montagna explained how some teams have freshened up their game plans heading into the 2022 season, with a focus on longer kicking and winning contests.

:Six teams that played finals were the top six teams for kicking long," Joey said on Dead Set Legends with Joey, Jay and Sarah Maree.

"The two that weren’t were Sydney and Geelong. We already know Geelong are gonna get rid of that short kicking game and go long to contests.

"I think we are seeing teams are gonna go away from short, uncontested marks, because we’ve realised now the way the game is played you need to be able to kick long to contests, get numbers at the fall of the ball and win it there.

"That’s what Richmond have done for their flags, Melbourne have now done it, Port Adelaide, Brisbane play that way."

