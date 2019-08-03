Joey Montagna Explains The Changes Rhyce Shaw Has Made To North's Game Plan

Joey Montagna has identified two changes Rhyce Shaw has made at North Melbourne to resurrect the clubs season on Dead Set Legends.

Listen Here:



“The way that they played under Brad Scott was that high handball, try to sort of run from that back half, play that sort of expansive game,” Joey said.

“Rhyce Shaw when they’re in their defence or held up they’re playing like most teams kicking the ball safe, they’re not playing on, getting field position and trying to get the ball into their front half.”

“That’s where their getting their scores because they’re turning the ball over with their pressure and then you’re able to get easy goals. They’re the two adjustments it looks like from the outside that Rhyce Shaw has made they’re much more physical and pressure based team.”

Rhyce Shaw was officially announced as North Melbourne’s coach on Thursday after taking over as caretaker in Round 10 when Brad Scott left the club.

Shaw has now won 5 games from 9 matches since taking over from Brad Scott.



Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!