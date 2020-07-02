Joey Montagna Explains The Common Misconceptions Behind Scoring Being So Far Down

Triple M Footy’s Joey Montagna explained the common misconceptions behind scoring being so far down on Triple M Footy's pre-game coverage ahead of the Carlton v St Kilda game tonight.

Joey said that it’s not congestion around the footy leading to low scoring in footy.

“What’s been a bit of a misconception is about the congestion around the ball, and the clearances, and the amount of stoppages and tackles and contested possession numbers,” Joey said.

“They actually haven’t really changed in 10 years.

“There’s actually the same amount of ball ups and throw ins as there was 10 years ago, there’s actually less tackles in a game than there was 10 years ago, and we’re going by a proper 120 minute game, this isn’t just for 2020, this is for 2019 and 2020, and the contested possession rate is about the same.

“So the congestion is not actually around the stoppages around the ball, the biggest change in the game of football… 10 years ago, the average teams playing on was at 42%.

“So 42%. These days the average team plays on at 25% and boundary use has become significantly more, and corridor use is much, much less.

“The other factor is handballs are less in regards to handballs to create out into space for that overlap run… what that means is that everyone’s still going into 50 the same amount of times, but are scoring at a hell of a lot less.”

Joey said there may have to be rules brought into try and speed up ball movement.

“I think players that take the mark are allowed too long to get rid of the ball,” Joey said.

“I’ve been counting. They take a mark, Browny, the umpire gives them seven seconds.

“Then he gives them the whistle and says ‘okay, move it on,’ and then they’ve got nine or 10 seconds until they kick it.”

