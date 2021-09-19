Joey Gives His Brownlow Medal Tips

Joey Montagna has given his 2021 Brownlow Medal predictions, saying the race for the winner is wide open and also gave his expected club-by-club leaders and Brownlow smokie!

Joey believes Melbourne star Clayton Oliver, Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli, St Kilda's Jack Steele and Port Adelaide bull Ollie Wines are all capable of taking Charlie home this year.

“30 is about the number you are going to need to win it, and Jack Steele is capable of polling 30 votes," Joey told Dead Set Legends. "Marcus Bontempelli you know is going to poll close to 30 votes because he will have about 8 or 9 best on grounds.”

Joey did however narrow his tip down to one player, listen below to find out who!

