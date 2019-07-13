Joey Montagna: I Would Rather Play Football In Tasmania Than On The Gold Coast

Joey Montagna has supported the idea of an AFL team in Tasmania, saying that he would rather play for a team there than on the Gold Coast.

The former St Kilda champion also said he thinks that the idea of an AFL team in Hobart is something on the cards in the future.

LISTEN:

"If I was an 18-year-old kid getting drafted these days and I had a choice between playing football in Hobart or playing football on the Gold Coast," Joey said on Dead Set Legends.

"I think Hobart is starting to gain some momentum and grow some legs."

"I think it's a real possibility."

Listen to the extended Tasmanian footy chat below:

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!