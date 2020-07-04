Joey Montagna On Gary Ablett’s Sledge To Clint Jones

Gary Ablett plays his 300th game today, and Joey Montagna reflected on his best on-field sledge on his show Dead Set Legends with Jay Clark and Emma Freedman today.

LISTEN HERE:

“He’s a gentleman, he’s so humble, he’s a lovely guy, he gives everyone the time of day, that’s what we love about Gaz,” Joey said.

“The only thing I can ever think of that he gave a bit of lip was when Clint Jones was trying to tag him. “This is when he’d gone to the Gold Coast, and Clint Jones — not really good on the lip, but used to try a little bit — and he was getting stuck into Gaz about how he’s gone to the Gold Coast, he’s just gone up there for all this money and you’re taking all this money, trying to get into him.

“And Gaz just looked at him and said ‘well if you were any good, as good as me, you’d get paid this way too!’.

“Clint Jones just sorta looked at him and went ‘yep, fair point’.”

“I remember Clint Jones was telling us after the game he was trying to get stuck into Gaz and that was Gaz’s response and we all went ‘fair call!’”

Make sure you get around the Best of Triple M Footy playlist so you never miss anything!

Make sure you get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best stuff from this crazy year of footy!