Joey Montagna On His “Question Mark” Over Brisbane’s Flag Chances

Joey Montagna outlined the questions marks he has about Brisbane’s chances of winning a flag on Dead Set Legends with Joey, Jay and Emma this morning.

“The question mark I now have on Brisbane, their last three games they beat North Melbourne by one point, they beat St Kilda by two points, and they’ve just gotten over the line against a Collingwood team that were really struggling to score, and let’s be honest they’ve been really sort of going ok for the last six or seven weeks,” Joey said.

“So are they right up there? There’s a school of thought that it’s still a great effort to be winning, you know you’re winning close games.

“I’m not so sure. I think if your football’s really solid, a team like Brisbane should be beating teams by a bit more than they are.”

Joey still felt they would do some damage in finals.

“I’m maybe just starting to have little question marks on Brisbane,” he said.

“I think they’ll still get through to a prelim, but I still think a few of the big boys might flex their muscles come preliminary final time.”

