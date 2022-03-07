Joey Montagna On Poker Nights In Shane Warne’s Man Cave

Leigh Montagna re-lived his memories of Shane Warne on Triple M's Dead Set Legends.

Warney was a massive St Kilda fan so Joey became close to the King over the years.

From poker nights in his man cave, to his engagement party at Club 23 Joey had plenty of great times with the Warney. ​

“It became a regular thing to play poker night at Warney’s house…”

Joey walked us through Warne's poker tactics, his elite man cave and paid tribute to his old mate.

