Joey Montagna On The Big Winner Of The Trade Period So Far

Joey Montagna explained why Carlton is the big winner of the trade period so far on today’s episode of the Triple M Trade Tracker podcast.

"No doubt it’s Carlton," Joey said when asked by Sarah Olle who the big winner is so far.

"They’re still sitting pretty, I like that they got the deals done really early in the trade period, they got the Cerra deal done, and now they’re able to sit back and be really comfortable, I think, with they’re at in regards to their list."

Joey also mentioned the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle as clubs who have improved their hand so far.

Joey and Sarah also discussed which of the Hawthorn Four may leave, the Jordan Clark stalemate, the Bobby Hill deal and more.

