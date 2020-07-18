Joey Montagna On The Poorly Timed Pre-Game Joke That Led To A Huge Ross Lyon Roast

Joey Montagna told a story on his show Dead Set Legends with Jay Clark and Emma Freedman about when a poorly timed pre-game joke led to his Saints side copping a roasting from Ross Lyon.

“So were in the physio room, it’s where we hung out,” Joey said.

“And someone must have said something funny, and we all laughed right as Ross Lyon walked past the physio room pre-game.

“And we’ve all gone ‘uh-oh!’, and you know what happened?

“We lost the game, and we knew, we knew it, and as soon as we walk in to the room, Ross Lyon.”

At this point Joey dropped into a well-worn Ross Lyon impression.

“‘I knew it, I knew it, carryin’ on laughin’,’” Joey said as Ross.

“‘Take the pumpkins off ya heads, ya big-heads. I knew it, I heard yas laughin, I knew it!’

“He thought we weren’t switched on, he thought we weren’t really focused for the game, and we knew it was coming, so we copped it.”

