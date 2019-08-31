Joey Montagna Predicts That The Loser Of The First Qualifying Final Will Go Out In Straight Sets

Joey Montagna has gone out on a limb, saying that the loser of the First Qualifying Final between Geelong and Collingwood will go out in straight sets.

The former St Kilda gun has backed the potential challenge of the West Coast Eagles in week two to be to much for the loser.

"If Collingwood or Geelong drop this game on Friday night, I think they'll bow out it straight sets and lose to West Coast," Joey said on Dead Set Legends.

"The winner will most likely face Brisbane in a prelim in Melbourne."

"That is a nice path to a grand final."

"This is huge this game on Friday night."

