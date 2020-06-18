Joey Montagna Questions Whether Richmond Have The Motivation To Go Back To Back

Joey Montagna has questioned whether Richmond have the motivation to go win their third flag in four years.

“It looks to me like they’ve gotta make some changes and mix up the dynamic, not just for this game but for their season,” Joey said at three quarter time of the coverage of the Tigers’ game against Hawthorn.

“I’ve watched all three of their games live now, and besides the first quarter onslaught against Carlton they were a bit pedestrian.

“Carlton matched them for three quarters, Collingwood they were pretty ordinary for most of the game and again tonight.

“So Duck, normally you give teams, you give ‘em one mulligan, two’s starting to be a bit of a coincidence.

“By the third time, I’m just wondering whether their desire and motivation for this season is here.

“I don’t know if they can climb the mountain once again.

“I’m starting to question whether Richmond can win the flag this year.”

Joey said he was worried about a lack of intent from Richmond’s players.

“[They had] maniacal pressure, the Riolis, the Castangas, the Boltons, Jack Grahams, all these guys, Lambert even a few years ago, they were so desperate,” he said.

“That really helped their superstar talent really shine… if those guys aren’t playing with that same desperation, maybe they’re just not this dominant team that we’ve come to expect for the last three years.”

