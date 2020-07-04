Joey Montagna’s Brownlow Smokey

Joey Montagna has picked an Essendon gun as his smokey for the Brownlow Medal after a dominant performance against Collingwood last night.

“Dylan Shiel is looking like an A-grader again,” Jay Clark said on Dead Set Legends with Joey and Freedman.

“I don’t think he was in the 40 man All-Australian squad last year, but he is back.”

Joey agreed, saying Shiel is an outside chance to win footy’s highest individual award.

“You’re right about Dylan Shiel, he’s a bit of a smokey for the Brownlow this year,” he said.

“He was clearly best on ground round 1, all the way back against Fremantle, he played pretty well at the SCG, votes again last night, he was enormous.”

