Joey Montagna's Charity Golf Horror Story

Former St Kilda champion Leigh Montagna re-lived 'probably one of the worst experience of his life' on Triple M's Dead Set Legends.

Joey was playing in the first group of a charity pro-am with Geoff Ogilvy, where he embarrassed himself off the course in front of the Aussie golfing legend and a crowd full of people!

Joey plays golf regularly, but crumbled under the pressure of playing in front of a crowd. He ended holding up his group and not finishing the pro-am after such a poor display.

