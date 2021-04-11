Joey Montagna's Charity Golf Horror Story

Every golfer's worst nightmare!

Article heading image for Joey Montagna's Charity Golf Horror Story

Former St Kilda champion Leigh Montagna re-lived 'probably one of the worst experience of his life' on Triple M's Dead Set Legends. 

Joey was playing in the first group of a charity pro-am with Geoff Ogilvy, where he embarrassed himself off the course in front of the Aussie golfing legend and a crowd full of people! 

LISTEN HERE: 

Joey plays golf regularly, but crumbled under the pressure of playing in front of a crowd. He ended holding up his group and not finishing the pro-am after such a poor display.  

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here! 

11 April 2021

Dead Set Legends
Listen Live!
Dead Set Legends
Dead Set Legends
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs