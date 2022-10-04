Joey Montagna’s Top Five Players Going Into 2023

Triple M Footy’s Joey Montagna picked his top five players heading into the 2023 season on Dead Set Legends with Joey, Jay and Kath.

There were some surprises in Joey’s list, with the current Brownlow Medallist not Patrick Cripps in the top three.

4 October 2022

