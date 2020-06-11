Joey Montagna Says Clubs Think It’s “Almost Impossible” For Players To Avoid Breaching Covid Protocols

Triple M’s Joey Montagna says that clubs feel it’s “almost impossible” for players to avoid breaching coronavirus protocols.

LISTEN HERE:

“It’s harsh,” Joey said.

“I’ve spoken to a few club officials and players, and they think it’s almost impossible for these players to not to some extent breach these protocols, they’re that strict.

“But you’ve just gotta be really smart and be really careful, and I mean for someone like Ollie Wines, a leader of that football club (Port Adelaide) to do an interview where he’s on camera at his house, and apparently the football club weren’t notified, I mean that’s just, that’s a brain fade.”

Wines has been suspended from Saturday’s Showdown for the interview, which breached the AFL’s rules that players may not have people in their houses.

Meanwhile, Essendon defender Brandon Zerk-Thatcher has been suspended for a game for breaching the AFL’s living arrangements protocols.

