Joey Montagna Says Every Player Has Had A Moment Like Tex Walker’s

Joey Montagna thinks that that every player - including himself - has had moments on the football field like Tex Walker’s against Shannon Hurn on the weekend.

LISTEN BELOW:

“I’m sure that every play has got moments they’d like to take back and do it again,” Joey said on Dead Set Legends.

“Taylor Walker has been highlighted.”

“It’s because the captain and he’s the big, central figure that needs to set the tone.”

“You don’t all of a sudden turn on the player whose done something like that.”

