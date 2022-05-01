Joey Montagna Says Fremantle “Have To Be In The Conversation” To Win The Flag

Triple M Footy’s Joey Montagna says Fremantle have to be considered a genuine flag chance after their impressive win over Geelong at GMHBA Stadium yesterday.

"They have to be in the conversation, absolutely… if you look at their defensive profile right now, they’re number one in the competition," Joey said on the Sunday Rub.

"The stats say if you are that good at restricting entries and stopping scores against that you will make a prelim final, history just says that with a defensive profile the way Fremantle are going.

"So it’s still obviously a long part of the season to play out but if they continue to defend particularly the way they are, there’s no reason they won’t be in a prelim final."

Meanwhile, Ross Lyon said he would play Nat Fyfe as a forward when he returns from injury.

"They’re flying in there, let 'em go," Ross said of the Freo midfield.

"And he forward is very special… I think keep him to when you really need him, graduate him back and then when the whips are cracking you could use him in and out."

