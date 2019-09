Joey Montagna thinks the Cats will go out in straight sets when they come up against the Eagles in a sudden death final next week.

The 2019 minor premiers were dominated by a desperate Collingwood outfit for most of the game last night, before a late surge sweetened the final score line.

LISTEN TO JOEY'S PREDICTION:

"They (Collingwood) just outworked Geelong," Joey said on Dead Set Legends.

"It's not getting any better for the Cats."

"I think West Coast will win."