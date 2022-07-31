Joey Montagna Says The Ball Winner Should Be Responsible To Avoid High Contact
On the Sunday Rub
Collingwood's Jack Ginnivan was once again in the spotlight over his controversial techniques in a tackle and whether he deserved any free kicks against Port Adelaide.
The Sunday Rub team have their say on if the 19-year-old deserved any calls in his favour, and if it's the tackler's or the player being tackled responsibility to avoid high contact.
"How many players do we see lead with their head?" Joey Montagna said.
"We're saying protect the ball winners, I think we have to protect the players from themselves."