Joey Montagna Says The Ball Winner Should Be Responsible To Avoid High Contact

Collingwood's Jack Ginnivan was once again in the spotlight over his controversial techniques in a tackle and whether he deserved any free kicks against Port Adelaide.

The Sunday Rub team have their say on if the 19-year-old deserved any calls in his favour, and if it's the tackler's or the player being tackled responsibility to avoid high contact.

LISTEN HERE:

"How many players do we see lead with their head?" Joey Montagna said.

"We're saying protect the ball winners, I think we have to protect the players from themselves."

CATCH THE BEST BITS OF TRIPLE M FOOTY HERE: