Joey Montagna Says The Saints Should Target Luke Beveridge If Alan Richardson Is Sacked

If St Kilda part ways with Alan Richardson, Joey Montagna has raised Luke Beveridge as a possible candidate for the head role at Moorabbin.

Joey said that Beveridge - who played 45 of his 117 games for the Saints - is worthy of a ‘godfather’ offer.

“If it doesn’t work out at St Kilda and the club decides to go in a different direction,” Joey said on Dead Set Legends.

“What about someone like Luke Beveridge.”

“A premiership coach.”

“He’s got St Kilda blood in him.”

“If I was St Kilda I would be asking the question of Luke Beveridge.”