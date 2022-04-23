Joey Montagna Says Umpire Dissent Rule Is Too Unreasonable

Joey Montagna has said there needs to be leeway for players who just show minor reactions to a decision in light of the new umpire dissent rule.

"Adjust to what? Not putting their hands out? I just think it's unfair and unreasonable to players to think that when a decision is made, they just don't have a reaction," Joey said on Dead Set Legends with Joey, Jay and Kath Loughnan.

"I think they could have easily said to the players, 'we are going to stomp out any demonstrative behaviour and abuse'... and leave it at that."

