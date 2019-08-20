Joey Montagna Sheds Some Light On Ross Lyon’s Sacking

Former St Kilda star — and current Fremantle opposition analyst — Leigh Montagna shed some light on the sensational sacking of Ross Lyon on the Hot Breakfast this morning

“It came as a surprise,” Joey said.

“No doubt there’s been a lot of pressure on Ross, particularly in the second half of the season, particularly over in Perth.

“We’ve been able to hear a lot of this noise that’s been coming externally… unless you’re in Perth, and probably understand how heavy it (the pressure on the club) is, you probably don’t realise.

“In the end the club and the board have made a decision they think is best for their future, and Ross has certainly been around long enough and I have as well to know these things are part of football and they’re gonna happen eventually.”

Joey also discussed how he found out about the sacking, Ross’s future and more.

