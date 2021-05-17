Joey Montagna Sprays Nick Riewoldt For His Triple MVP Votes

Leigh Montagna has rinsed his old mate Nick Riewoldt over his Triple MVP votes following the Essendon v Fremantle game.

Rooey was responsible for the 3-2-1 after the Bombers won by 7 points.

Montagna fired up at his former skipper for leaving Essendon midfielder Darcy Parish out of the votes!

"Mate, we take these votes seriously at Triple M!" Joey said.

"If Nick Hind gets 3 votes Brownlow Medal night I'll do a nudie streak around Marvel Stadium!"

Parish collected 39 touches, kicked a goal and was the highest ranked player on the ground.

