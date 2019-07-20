Joey Montagna: The Saints Need To Unearth Their Youngsters

Joey Montagna thinks the Saints need to continue to play and 'unearth' young talent for the remainder of the season.

As the club moves into the post Alan Richardson phase, the former St Kilda star stressed that they needs to build a "core group of players that can play finals and have sustainable success".

"For this season they've got to continue to unearth some more talent," Joey said on Dead Set Legends.

"I think this group need's to find more young talent."

"It's (also) an opportunity for Brett Ratten."