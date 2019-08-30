Joey Montagna Thinks The 2018 Draft Will Go Down As The Best Ever

Joey Montagna told Rush Hour he believes the draftees from 2018 will eclipse the 2001 super draft.

LISTEN HERE:

As Carlton’s Sam Walsh took out the 2019 Rising Star, Joey made the bold claim about the 2018 draft class.

“This years draft will end up being better than our 2001 super draft, we had Ablett and Hodge and Bartel Judd and Stevie J and all them, this draft will beat it,” says Joey.

“There are so many players come out of this draft that are going to be absolute superstars.”

He earmarked the Swans’ Nick Blakey as a potential ‘match winner’ and thinks Port Adelaide pick Connor Rozee can win the Brownlow.

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!