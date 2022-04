Ahead of Joel Selwood's 227th game as captain and becoming the longest serving captain in VFL/AFL history, Joey told the Dead Set Legends crew just how tough an opponent he is.

LISTEN HERE:

"The most competitive player I've ever played against" Joey explained.

Joey went on to explain how he would try and get Selwood off his game.

CATCH UP ON ALL THE BEST BITS OF TRIPLE M FOOTY HERE