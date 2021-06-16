Joey's Convincing Pitch For State Of Origin To Return

Triple M Footy's Leigh Montagna made a compelling case for State of Origin footy to return on the Midweek Rub.

Joey mapped out the kind of spectacle WA could host after the fantastic job they did hosting the Dreamtime game.

Montagna's pitch was so convincing that Wayne Carey completely backflipped on his opinion and supported the movement!

LISTEN HERE:

Montagna proposed a pre-season state game between WA and Victoria.

"I could argue this is the greatest Western Australian state of origin team since probably the era of West Coast Eagles through the mid-nineties," Montagna said.

"The forward line at the moment is Liam Ryan, Shai Bolton, Jack Darling, Michael Walters, Buddy Franklin & Aaron Naughton. That's just the forward line!

"Imagine the West Australian crowd. 55,000 of them, the noise of affirmation talking on the Victorians at Optus Stadium."

Daisy, Damo and Duck couldn't help but agree that it'd be a fantastic occasion and fully supported the proposal.

Catch the full Midweek Rub here!