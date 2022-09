Lance Franklin has put pen to paper on a one-year extension with the Swans for 2023, and the opportunity for a flag with his second club will be right there on Saturday.

Leigh Montagna and Jay Clark say this is his perfect opportunity to cement his legacy at the Swans, after falling short in both 2014 and 2016 Grand Finals.

“This can seal his legacy as a Swan if he can win this premiership.”

