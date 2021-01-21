John Butler, Kasey Chambers, Robert DiPierdomenico, Anthony Koutafidies, Kyle Chalmers and More Join Scott Darlow For New Music Video

Mate of the station, Scott Darlow is back with a new music video for the re-release of his single 'Forgotten Australia' and he's got some pretty cool people onboard for the clip.

The single ‘Forgotten Australia’, is a reminder for Australians to embrace their togetherness and come together to celebrate the things that make our country and its people special, and Darlow has interviewed some of his favourite Australians to hear their stories for the new clip, that perfectly portrays the meaning of the song.

Watch the clip to see John Butler, Kasey Chambers, Robert DiPierdomenico, Anthony Koutafidies, Myf Warhurst, Shelly Ware, Otis Carey, and Kyle Chalmers share their thoughts about this country:



Forgotten Australia by Scott Darlow is available now.

