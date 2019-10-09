John Butler On The Importance Of Being A Self-Sustained Musician

Aussie rock singer, Dave Gleeson, is taking over for the Oztober Aussie lunch and talking all things Aussie music.

John Butler started his career travelling around Western Australia selling the albums he made out the back of his car and now, he's recognisable from the extremely successful John Butler Trio.

Chatting to Gleeso & Matty O, John spoke about his passion for what he does came from early on.

"I was just so tunnel vision-passionate about what I was doing and I was seeing results. I was seeing crowds and audiences react and want to buy albums", he said.

