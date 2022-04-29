John Coates Stands Down As Australian Olympic Committee President

Australian Olympic Chief, John Coates is set to resign from his post this weekend, after 32 years in the top job.

Renowned as one of Australia's greatest Olympic successors, Coates will call time on his career a week before his 72nd birthday.

In addition to raising the level of competition and exposure for Australia, Coates' greatest achievement is arguable the successful Sydney Olympics in 2000.

Coates selected epic runner Cathy Freeman to light the Olympic flame for the 2000 opening ceremony, a moment etched in Australian sporting history after Freeman claimed Gold Medal on home soil.

"I’m ready for this," Coates told 2GB's Ben Fordham.

"I’m handing over to a very good administration and that pleases me greatly."

Coates also played a major hand in securing Australia's third Olympic games, ahead of Brisbane 2032!

He expressed the need for his predecessor to be well-prepared for challenge of the Brisbane games, maintaining Australia's traditions with an eye on drawing global viewership.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.