John Farnham's Wife Shares Update On Singer's Health

The wife of Aussie superstar John Farnham has given an update on the singer’s health following his recent 12-hour surgery.

Farnham underwent an intensive 12-hour surgery to remove a tumour after being diagnosed with mouth cancer last month.

The singer’s wife Jill recently issued a statement giving an update on his condition as he recovers from surgery.

“John’s recovery from last month’s surgery for mouth cancer is progressing well,” she said.

“His medical team are very pleased with his progress over the past month. He was moved from ICU and into a general ward a couple of weeks ago." - Jill Farnham

“That in itself was terrific progress.”

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

According to Jill, her husband has been moved to a rehabilitation centre which means “…things are moving in the right direction.”

“Our family is so very grateful to all the remarkable teams of Victorian medical professionals who have taken such good care of John,” she said.

“These outcomes are a credit to their dedication, skills and compassion.”

Jill said that her family has been receiving an outpouring from friends and fans.

“We have received many thousands of beautiful messages via the weloveyoujohn.com.au website since it was launched,” she said.

“Being surrounded by this much love and support has meant the world to us all. Thank you.”

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.