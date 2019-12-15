John Frusciante Is Back In Red Hot Chili Peppers

It seems like water Under The Bridge for John Frusciante and Red Hot Chili Peppers, today the band have announced their old guitarist is back in the band.



The Otherside of the news is that long time guitarist, Josh Klinghoffer will be leaving after ten years with the Chili Peppers.

The Californian band shared a post on their official instagram to make the shock announcement saying: "with great excitement and full hearts, that John Frusciante is rejoining our group".

See post:



The band won't Give It Away- the reason for Klinghoffer's departure but fans Can't Stop their excitement of the news.

Frusciante has been on again, off again with RHCP since 1989 and is credited as being one of the most influential guitarist in rock history.



Last month Flea joined Kennedy Molloy to celebrate the release of his biography, Acid For The Children and gave no indication of any changes ahead for the band.

Catch up on the full interview:

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News:

Want more Triple M Aussie Rock? There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Aussie, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.



