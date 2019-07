Former Australian quick John Hastings joined the Rush Hour this afternoon to discuss the upcoming Ashes series.

Hastings & JB both named their respective XI's for the first Test against the Poms.

Both of the boys agreed that a wicketkeeper should fill the No.6 position with Matthew Wade being Hasto's choice, while JB opted for the in-form Alex Carey.

JB was also a big advocate for Victorian quick James Pattinson to be unleashed in the first Test.

