John Hastings On The Selection Challenges Facing Australia For The Third Test

The Australian Selectors have a lot to consider before the third test Ashes test gets underway on Thursday according to former Aussie quick John Hastings.

With openers Cameron Bancroft and David Warner under the pump after a series of low scores, Hastings has called on selectors to consider Marcus Harris to replace Bancroft.

“I think Bancroft, he’s gotta be under the pump…Bancroft’s technique has just been picked apart by Stuart broad, Broad’s just gone “I’m going to bowl to you all day everyday and just nick you off,” Hastings told The Rush Hour.

“[Harris is] nuggety, tough and can take the game up to England, I back him more so than Bancroft to take the game forward as well.”

Hasting flagged a change to the bowling line up as well saying that the Aussies could bring in Mitchell Starc to “inject some pace” or James Pattinson to also “bolster the batting lineup”.

