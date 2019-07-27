John Hastings Thinks Mitchell Starc Will Be Left Out Of The First Ashes Test

John Hastings has predicted that Mitchell Starc will be left out of the first Ashes Test match in Edgbaston.

The Duke referenced comments from captain Tim Paine that indicate the paceman might not make the cut.

"There's an article on ESPNcricinfo," Hastings said on Dead Set Legends.

"There's quotes in there from Tim Paine."

"It says, 'We know what Starcy can do when he's on fire and on song like in the World Cup games. But he does take a while to get up to scratch with his red ball stuff and hit his right lengths'."

"For me that sends a little bit of a warning sign right there."

In a full Ashes preview, Hastings also gave his thoughts on the 17-man squad that was released last night and his tip for the series.

