John Longmire has rebuffed North Melbourne’s huge offer to stay at Sydney, according to reports by Jay Clark and Tom Browne.

The Kangaroos had put an offer in front of Longmire — who played 200 games at the club between 1998 and 1999 — worth as much as $1.6 million.

However, Longmire is set to turn those down to sign a contract extension with the Swans.

Sydney are expected to confirm the news in the coming days.

The move means that interim coach Rhyce Shaw is favourite to keep the job, with Jay-Z reporting that the players are behind him.

