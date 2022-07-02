John Longmire On Paddy McCartin's Inspiring Return To Footy

Sydney coach John Longmire joined the Saturday Rub to preview a big clash with Essendon at the MCG!

'Horse' spoke on Luke Parker's influence ahead of his 250-game milestone, their season so far and why Paddy McCartin's story of resilience continues to motivate the team.

"To come out and see him play .. and see the smile on his face it just reminds you what's good about playing footy," Longmire said.

A former number one pick, McCartin dealt with several concussion incidents during his time with St Kilda - before being delisted by the club helping him step away and manage his health.

In 2022, he was selected by the Swans as a rookie following a return through the VFL competition and has since proven to be a formidable defender alongside his brother Tom.

