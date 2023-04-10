John Rahm Wins Masters Green Jacket

Jon Rahm has become the fourth Spaniard to win the Masters, holding off Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson in the final round at Augusta.

Rahm joins Sergio Garcia (2017), José María Olazábal (1994, 1999) and Seve Ballesteros (1980, 1983) as the only other Spaniards to wear the green jacket at Augusta and adds the title to his 2021 US Open win.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

US’ Koepka led Rahm by two strokes heading into the final day which was short-lived when Rahm birdied the par-four third and Koepka bogeyed the fourth out of the bunker.

The pair were tied at 10-under before Koepka drove over the back of the sixth green, recording another bogey.

The average day of play for Koepka allowed Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson to catch up, with their late surges finishing them 6-under and 7-under respectively.

Koepka tie for second after recording his sixth bogey for the day, Rahm to continue leading the way before a mis-shot at considerably the worst time.

Rahm shanked his tee shot on the 18th hole, but with a four-stroke buffer to his nearest rival, he recovered to record a four-stroke win.

Koepka and Mickelson tied in second place, -8, while US trio, Russell Henley, Patrick Reed and Spieth, tied in fourth place, -7.

Rahm’s win comes on the day of the late Ballesteros’ birthday and the 40th anniversary of his second win at Augusta.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.