John Triscari Resigns From Southwest Slammers

Men’s SBL Coach John Triscari has resigned from his role as men's coach of the Southwest Slammers.

He took on the role at the start of this year.

A season of injuries to some key players and the mid-season loss of import Brian Voelkel didn’t make things easy for Triscari, with the team only registering one win all season.

Slammers SBL Director Russell Donovan said Mr Triscari had asked to be released from his current contract.

"Although John has enjoyed his time with the club, the demands of travel have got the better of him, and he has after much thought and consideration decided not to continue.

"John felt it was important to let us know now so it gives the club every chance to find a suitable replacement," said Mr Donovan.

"On behalf of the club I thanked John for his professionalism and commitment to the Slammers over the 2019 season, and although disappointed with John’s decision we are completely supportive of it, and wish John well in his future endeavours."

The announcement leaves the Slammers time to find a coach to lead them into the 2020 season, set to start in mid-March.